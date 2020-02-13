Five Quick Wins to Make Your Business Website More Engaging

You need your website to engage customers online. It is, after all, the site’s main purpose. If you have a business website that nobody is interacting with, it’s a surefire way to tell that it’s time to change things up.

While you might not have the time or budget for a full site rebuild, there are still plenty of smaller scale ways to make your WordPress site more engaging so the customers you attract want to spend time discovering what your website (and by extension, company) has to offer.

In today’s post we’re looking at five quick wins that you can set up in a matter of hours to make sure your WordPress business website is both informative and engaging to customers longterm and new.

Ensure Your Site is Responsive

This might seem like a redundant point, given how many site owners are now aware of the importance of responsive design. However, it’s always a good idea to take some time once or twice a year to carry out a short audit of how your site performs on a variety of devices, particularly those popular models that have been released since your last audit.

It may be that you’ve had a new piece of functionality added or your content has changed and things no longer perform as well on mobile devices as you thought they did. This is becoming more important than ever, given that mobile browsing has now fully surpassed desktop browsing, so if your audit does flag any areas of the website that aren’t mobile-friendly, now is the time to act and get these issues resolved.

Promote Your Social Media

Online engagement with your business isn’t just limited to your website and you’ll likely find that a large chunk of your engagement comes from users interacting with your social media channels, which, of course, has the knock on effect of bringing users to your site more frequently. To maximise the reach these channels can have and ensure your digital marketing material is seen by as many potential customers as possible, you should be featuring links to your channels on your website. If you don’t already have these listed this is an extremely quick tweak you can make today that will have an impact on your engagement.

Be Approachable

If you’re looking to increase engagement on your WordPress website, your blog is a great place to revamp. Take a look at the tone of voice your team uses in blog posts and consider if it’s possible to change things up and write with a more informal, friendly voice. Users are far more likely to engage with content that feels warm and approachable, so you can save the formal tone of voice for more longform business-related content, such as industry whitepapers.

Make it Easy for Users to Engage

If you want to increase engagement on your site, make sure it’s as simple as possible for users to engage with you. If there are too many hoops to jump through in order to register and comment on blog posts, for example, you’re likely to see far lower engagement rates. There is a balancing act to this, though, as you want to keep security robust with functionality like a CAPTCHA to cut down on spam and potentially malicious links being left on your content.

The same goes for your contact forms: make sure they’re well placed and contain as few compulsory fields as possible, so users can contact you quickly and easily.

Guide Your Users

When a visitor accesses your website for the first time it’s very unlikely that they’ll work their way through everything your site has to offer. They may view your products and your about page the first time they visit, without taking the time to look at your blog, particularly if it’s not featured prominently in the top navigation bar.

If you’ve published a new blog post or event round up that you’re particularly keen to highlight to site visitors, take a moment to spotlight this on the front page of the site, or perhaps consider pinning the post to the top of the blog, so it stays in the primary position for maximum engagement.

*

While these tips won’t go so far as to fully overhaul your website, they will help to make your site more open and engaging to site visitors, whether they’re an established customer who hasn’t yet taken the time to comment on your latest blog post, or a potential customer who may be interested in following your social media to stay up to date on all your latest company news.

If you’re looking to make tweaks to your website to boost engagement but aren’t sure where to start, you can contact our friendly team of WordPress experts today for more information on how AWESEM can help with all things WordPress.