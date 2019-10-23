WP&UP to Cycle 3000km to WCEU 2020

Those who followed this year’s WordCamp Europe feed or attended the event will undoubtedly remember that Marcel Bootsman walked a staggering 718km across Europe to the event venue in Berlin to raise money for Donate WC.

Inspired by Bootsman’s journey, the team at WP&UP created the #HeadToWCEU project, which will see them cycle from Germany to Portugal, just in time for WordCamp Europe 2020. The team will be departing from Berlin (the location of 2019’s WCEU) and arriving in Porto within thirty days, which will see them cycle across six countries. Along the way they’ll be stopping to attend local WordPress meet-ups and other community events.

The #HeadtoWCEU project was dreamed up to raise both funds for the fantastic WP&UP organisation, and awareness of physical and mental health within the WordPress community.

In case you aren’t familiar with WP&UP’s work, the non-profit organisation strives to provide services to improve mental, physical and business help for all members of the WordPress community, wherever they might be located around the globe. Services include business mentorship, mental health chat services and guidance on physical health. Since WP&UP was launched, the organisation has shared over 7500 hours of free support to WordPress community members, including over 110 events around the globe.

You can follow the team’s journey using the #HeadToWCEU hashtag on social media, and donations can be registered here.